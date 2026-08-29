Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
As executions surge and a teenage heir is groomed for power, Kim Jong Un’s war on South Korean culture is growing more lethal, and the window to document it is closing fast.
The execution was carried out at a mine. A 22-year-old man was shot by a firing squad in South Hwanghae Province in 2022 — not for violence, not for theft, but for listening to 70 South Korean songs, watching three South Korean films, and distributing them to others. His offense, documented from defectors’ testimony compiled by South Korea’s Unification Ministry, amounted to pressing play.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The execution was carried out at a mine. A 22-year-old man was shot by a firing squad in South Hwanghae Province in 2022 — not for violence, not for theft, but for listening to 70 South Korean songs, watching three South Korean films, and distributing them to others. His offense, documented from defectors’ testimony compiled by South Korea’s Unification Ministry, amounted to pressing play.
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