Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
New data shows roughly four in 10 violent crime suspects in Germany are non-citizens, reigniting a debate Berlin has spent a decade trying to manage rather than answer.
In the southwestern German city of Trier this July, a 22-year-old student was walking roughly 1,000 feet from the university campus on a Wednesday morning when a man attacked him with a knife and fled.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
In the southwestern German city of Trier this July, a 22-year-old student was walking roughly 1,000 feet from the university campus on a Wednesday morning when a man attacked him with a knife and fled.
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