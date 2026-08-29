Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Backed with Saudi cash, Islamabad is quietly arming warlords in Libya and Sudan that Washington has spent two decades trying to contain.
Three weeks after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey stood together at Mecca to sign a NATO-style mutual defense pact, the fine print of that new alliance is starting to show up on runways in Benghazi and battlefields in Darfur.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Three weeks after Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey stood together at Mecca to sign a NATO-style mutual defense pact, the fine print of that new alliance is starting to show up on runways in Benghazi and battlefields in Darfur.
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