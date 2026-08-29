Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
With armed resistance mounting and nearly 14 million Afghans facing acute hunger, Beijing is locking up the country’s minerals while Washington looks away.
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Before dawn on July 17, fighters from a previously obscure militia calling itself Sepahiyan-e Mihan, or Patriotic Soldiers Front, slipped into the district center of Yaftal-e Payin in Afghanistan’s remote Badakhshan province. They disarmed Taliban personnel, tore down the white Islamic Emirate flag, and held the town until Taliban reinforcements arrived hours later to take it back.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Before dawn on July 17, fighters from a previously obscure militia calling itself Sepahiyan-e Mihan, or Patriotic Soldiers Front, slipped into the district center of Yaftal-e Payin in Afghanistan’s remote Badakhshan province. They disarmed Taliban personnel, tore down the white Islamic Emirate flag, and held the town until Taliban reinforcements arrived hours later to take it back.
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