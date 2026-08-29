Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turned a private medical decision into a national conversation about fertility but doctors and bioethicists say the procedure comes with no guarantees.
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Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent part of her August recess doing something few sitting members of Congress have done in public: documenting, in real time, the process of freezing her eggs.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent part of her August recess doing something few sitting members of Congress have done in public: documenting, in real time, the process of freezing her eggs.
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