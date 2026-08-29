Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
From Kabul to state courthouses in America, the law keeps finding new names for the same crime — child rape.
Girls as young as 9 are legally handed to men decades older across dozens of countries. The world’s leading human rights body, along with most governments, still won’t call it rape.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Girls as young as 9 are legally handed to men decades older across dozens of countries. The world’s leading human rights body, along with most governments, still won’t call it rape.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.