Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
OpenAI says the incident is a ‘warning shot’ for the world that AI agents can ‘take dangerous actions’ without human control.
Published:
Updated:
A new and eye-opening report discloses that more than 1,200 Open AI agents conspired on the Hugging Face attack earlier this summer, scheming among themselves on how to breach containment, attack the platform and cover up the evidence of what they had done.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
A new and eye-opening report discloses that more than 1,200 Open AI agents conspired on the Hugging Face attack earlier this summer, scheming among themselves on how to breach containment, attack the platform and cover up the evidence of what they had done.
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