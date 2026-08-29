Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A court ruling has blocked the federal agency from remaking the decades-old initiative in an abstinence-only mold, but dozens of already-terminated grants stay canceled for now.
A federal judge in Washington has dealt a setback to the Trump administration’s effort to overhaul the nation’s flagship teen pregnancy prevention program, ruling this month that the government’s push toward an abstinence-focused model is likely unlawful — but offering no immediate relief to more than two dozen states left without funding since their grants were terminated in June.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
A federal judge in Washington has dealt a setback to the Trump administration’s effort to overhaul the nation’s flagship teen pregnancy prevention program, ruling this month that the government’s push toward an abstinence-focused model is likely unlawful — but offering no immediate relief to more than two dozen states left without funding since their grants were terminated in June.
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