Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The rulers of the two royal houses share ancient roots — and blood lines stretching back centuries.
Published:
Updated:
The death of King Harald of Norway on Friday at the age of 89 ended the reign of Europe’s oldest ruling monarch — and prompted his second cousin once removed, King Charles III of Britain, to deploy an unusual word — “demise.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The death of King Harald of Norway on Friday at the age of 89 ended the reign of Europe’s oldest ruling monarch — and prompted his second cousin once removed, King Charles III of Britain, to deploy an unusual word — “demise.”
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