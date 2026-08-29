Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The world is honoring the country music icon in an outpouring of affection that spans government halls, historic stages, and global landmarks.
A grassroots campaign is building momentum to rename Nashville International Airport after Dolly Parton, the latest expression of a nationwide outpouring of affection for the country music legend just days after her death at age 80. Other examples include plans for a permanent bronze statue at the Tennessee State Capitol and a performance of one of her signature songs by the guards at London’s Buckingham Palace.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
A grassroots campaign is building momentum to rename Nashville International Airport after Dolly Parton, the latest expression of a nationwide outpouring of affection for the country music legend just days after her death at age 80. Other examples include plans for a permanent bronze statue at the Tennessee State Capitol and a performance of one of her signature songs by the guards at London’s Buckingham Palace.
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