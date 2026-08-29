Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
While the deal announced Friday doubles the secure oil reserves available to America, experts say it will take years and billions of dollars to bring it all to market.
President Trump’s deal securing access to a huge share of Venezuela’s oil reserves appears likely to yield major benefits for American consumers in the form of lower gas prices and greater energy security, analysts say — but not before this year’s midterm elections and likely not before the end of his term in January 2029.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
President Trump’s deal securing access to a huge share of Venezuela’s oil reserves appears likely to yield major benefits for American consumers in the form of lower gas prices and greater energy security, analysts say — but not before this year’s midterm elections and likely not before the end of his term in January 2029.
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