Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Just a week ago, the arena had publicized the shows, hailing Ye as ‘the most influential musical artist of our time.’
Two sold-out Kanye West concerts in Russia have been canceled, marking an abrupt reversal in a country that has long presented itself as immune to Western-style cancel culture.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Two sold-out Kanye West concerts in Russia have been canceled, marking an abrupt reversal in a country that has long presented itself as immune to Western-style cancel culture.
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