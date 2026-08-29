Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A slew of insider trading allegations have swirled around President Trump and members of his family and administration since he took office for his second term.
Published:
Updated:
A federal regulator has fined a former White House teleprompter operator $172,000 after a Kalshi surveillance investigation flagged him for betting on the words President Trump would use in upcoming speeches — an insider trading case that adds to a growing list of trading controversies surrounding the second Trump administration.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
A federal regulator has fined a former White House teleprompter operator $172,000 after a Kalshi surveillance investigation flagged him for betting on the words President Trump would use in upcoming speeches — an insider trading case that adds to a growing list of trading controversies surrounding the second Trump administration.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.