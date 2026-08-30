“‘Woke 1’ was crazy.” So said Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on ABC News’ “This Week” earlier this month. She said she was quoting a New York City councilman, Chi Osse, whom the New York Times characterizes as “far left.” This was where MS. Ocasio-Cortez seemed to be located on the ideological spectrum after her surprise defeat of House Democratic leadership member Joseph Crowley in the 2018 Democratic primary.