Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
AOC obviously has a motive to brush aside, as she does with a charmingly self-deprecatory laugh, the exotic positions she and other liberals took on the issues.
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“‘Woke 1’ was crazy.” So said Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on ABC News’ “This Week” earlier this month. She said she was quoting a New York City councilman, Chi Osse, whom the New York Times characterizes as “far left.” This was where MS. Ocasio-Cortez seemed to be located on the ideological spectrum after her surprise defeat of House Democratic leadership member Joseph Crowley in the 2018 Democratic primary.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
“‘Woke 1’ was crazy.” So said Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on ABC News’ “This Week” earlier this month. She said she was quoting a New York City councilman, Chi Osse, whom the New York Times characterizes as “far left.” This was where MS. Ocasio-Cortez seemed to be located on the ideological spectrum after her surprise defeat of House Democratic leadership member Joseph Crowley in the 2018 Democratic primary.
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