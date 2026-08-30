Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
In a new book, the Texas senator describes how Thomas managed to ‘purge his heart of anger’ and ‘embrace the conservative principles that are today the bedrock of his jurisprudence.’
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Justice Thomas’s evolution from an “angry leftwing liberal” to “one of the most important conservative leaders to have ever lived” is an “astonishing” story of an “American hero” who has been mistreated by detractors throughout his 35 years on the high court, Senator Ted Cruz said Sunday.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Justice Thomas’s evolution from an “angry leftwing liberal” to “one of the most important conservative leaders to have ever lived” is an “astonishing” story of an “American hero” who has been mistreated by detractors throughout his 35 years on the high court, Senator Ted Cruz said Sunday.
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