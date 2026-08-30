Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The historic East Potomac Park is eyed by the president as a potential site for premier golf tournaments, but preservationists want to keep the dilapidated course untouched.
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Tuesday’s supposed start date for Interior Department renovations of the latest Washington, D.C., landmark is still on the books even as opponents are hoping a lawsuit will prevent the presidential makeover from proceeding as planned.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Tuesday’s supposed start date for Interior Department renovations of the latest Washington, D.C., landmark is still on the books even as opponents are hoping a lawsuit will prevent the presidential makeover from proceeding as planned.
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