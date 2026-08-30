Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The president announces that NASA has begun work on a nuclear-powered ‘interplanetary spacecraft’ for a planned 2028 mission to Mars.
Published:
Updated:
President Trump has signed an executive order to create the nation’s first United States Space Academy, aiming to train the next generation of astronauts, engineers, and service members as the country intensifies its ambitions in space.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
President Trump has signed an executive order to create the nation’s first United States Space Academy, aiming to train the next generation of astronauts, engineers, and service members as the country intensifies its ambitions in space.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.