Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Government data shows second-quarter corporate earnings accounted for their largest share of national income in seven decades while wage earnings made up their lowest share since the 1950s.
Published:
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Tariff refunds, AI, and the Iran war have helped push corporate profits to a record share of American income, according to new federal data, providing a fresh line of attack for Democrats seeking to cash in on consumer frustration over high prices ahead of November’s mid-term elections.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Tariff refunds, AI, and the Iran war have helped push corporate profits to a record share of American income, according to new federal data, providing a fresh line of attack for Democrats seeking to cash in on consumer frustration over high prices ahead of November’s mid-term elections.
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