Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A letter from the National Association of Christian Lawmakers says Oklahoma would happily welcome some of the 2,000 Jewish Canadians who have expressed interest in escaping hate crimes committed north of the U.S. border.
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President Trump is signaling that he has heard the appeal of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, who sent him a letter last week asking him to give sanctuary to Canadian Jews experiencing an uptick in antisemitism since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
President Trump is signaling that he has heard the appeal of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, who sent him a letter last week asking him to give sanctuary to Canadian Jews experiencing an uptick in antisemitism since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.
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