Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
It would be a tragedy if the famed GI daily were to lose its gumption.
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The Stars and Stripes newspaper, it was once said, was the unit to which the Army assigned those GIs who, if left to the regular army, would contribute to the Allied defeat. I once called that a “wry libel.” It wasn’t meant to be a knock on Stripes’ patriotism, as I take it, but more an appreciation of its newspapermanly spirit.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The Stars and Stripes newspaper, it was once said, was the unit to which the Army assigned those GIs who, if left to the regular army, would contribute to the Allied defeat. I once called that a “wry libel.” It wasn’t meant to be a knock on Stripes’ patriotism, as I take it, but more an appreciation of its newspapermanly spirit.
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