Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Voters, it seems, favor candidates who focus on economic issues over trying long-shot bids to remove the president.
Published:
Updated:
Democrats are weighing whether promising to impeach President Trump a third time will help or hurt them in the midterms. The GOP is highlighting the issue, and successes by socialists — running on “affordability” — signals an electorate that wants candidates who focus on economic issues over trying long-shot bids to remove the president.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Democrats are weighing whether promising to impeach President Trump a third time will help or hurt them in the midterms. The GOP is highlighting the issue, and successes by socialists — running on “affordability” — signals an electorate that wants candidates who focus on economic issues over trying long-shot bids to remove the president.
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