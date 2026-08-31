Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
An autobiographical espionage thriller with Dickensian sweep, hailed by Philip Roth as ‘the best English novel since the war.’
Published:
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‘A Perfect Spy’
By John le Carré
Penguin Books, 624 pages
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
‘A Perfect Spy’
By John le Carré
Penguin Books, 624 pages
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