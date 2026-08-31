Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain sorry,’ the fashion designer says.
Fashion designer John Galliano has canceled a planned exhibition in his honor at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, bowing to a wave of criticism over his history of antisemitic and racist remarks.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Fashion designer John Galliano has canceled a planned exhibition in his honor at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, bowing to a wave of criticism over his history of antisemitic and racist remarks.
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