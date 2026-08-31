Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
An author of the report says countries should ‘welcome’ the demand for them to provide financial reparations and other ‘transformative’ measures.
A United Nations committee says that countries are legally obligated to provide reparations for the African slave trade under a 1965 convention on racial discrimination.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
A United Nations committee says that countries are legally obligated to provide reparations for the African slave trade under a 1965 convention on racial discrimination.
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