Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The president says anyone who does not want a data center in their community is asking to be ‘backwards and poor.’
President Trump and Vice President JD Vance say the U.S. must not let the building of data centers slow down amid an AI arms race with China. Mr. Trump says that any community in the U.S. that does not want to see a new data center built is simply asking to be “backwards and poor.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
President Trump and Vice President JD Vance say the U.S. must not let the building of data centers slow down amid an AI arms race with China. Mr. Trump says that any community in the U.S. that does not want to see a new data center built is simply asking to be “backwards and poor.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.