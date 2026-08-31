Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A British politician says the internships ‘must be scrapped.’
Published:
Updated:
Hollywood may have only chosen white actors to star as one of cinema’s most recognizable spies, James Bond, but Britain’s intelligence service is trying to show that its staff includes more than just white men. And it is facing accusations of “racism” for promoting internships that exclude white British students.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Hollywood may have only chosen white actors to star as one of cinema’s most recognizable spies, James Bond, but Britain’s intelligence service is trying to show that its staff includes more than just white men. And it is facing accusations of “racism” for promoting internships that exclude white British students.
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