Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
She urges voters to put aside concerns about Abdul El-Sayed ‘in exchange for the opportunity to save the rest of humanity.’
If the invocation of the heroine of the Book of Esther by Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, was meant to reassure Jewish Democrats in the state that voting for the party’s senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, is the right choice, she gave bad advice and misread the bible.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
If the invocation of the heroine of the Book of Esther by Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, was meant to reassure Jewish Democrats in the state that voting for the party’s senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, is the right choice, she gave bad advice and misread the bible.
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