It’s hard to imagine higher tribunals endorsing a federal district judge’s ruling against Secretary Marco Rubio in his effort to expel hatemongering noncitizens. Judge Nӧel Wise, a Biden nominee, avers that the laws Mr. Rubio relies on — to deport, say, the activist Mahmoud Khalil — breach the First Amendment. “Freedom of speech belongs to the people,” avers Judge Wise. “It is not the government’s to take.” Yet which “people” does she mean?