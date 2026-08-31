Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The question is not as abstract as one might surmise.
It’s hard to imagine higher tribunals endorsing a federal district judge’s ruling against Secretary Marco Rubio in his effort to expel hatemongering noncitizens. Judge Nӧel Wise, a Biden nominee, avers that the laws Mr. Rubio relies on — to deport, say, the activist Mahmoud Khalil — breach the First Amendment. “Freedom of speech belongs to the people,” avers Judge Wise. “It is not the government’s to take.” Yet which “people” does she mean?
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
It’s hard to imagine higher tribunals endorsing a federal district judge’s ruling against Secretary Marco Rubio in his effort to expel hatemongering noncitizens. Judge Nӧel Wise, a Biden nominee, avers that the laws Mr. Rubio relies on — to deport, say, the activist Mahmoud Khalil — breach the First Amendment. “Freedom of speech belongs to the people,” avers Judge Wise. “It is not the government’s to take.” Yet which “people” does she mean?
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