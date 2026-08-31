Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
‘We don’t want any UN presence there, even temporarily,’ Israel’s UN ambassador tells The New York Sun.
Published:
Updated:
While all the usual suspects are trying to keep a nearly 50-year-old United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon alive, Washington is looking for better options to end Hezbollah’s stronghold over the Land of Cedars.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
While all the usual suspects are trying to keep a nearly 50-year-old United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon alive, Washington is looking for better options to end Hezbollah’s stronghold over the Land of Cedars.
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