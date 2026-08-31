Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Record sports transactions have put women at the helm of NFL, MLB and NBA franchises.
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When Kwanza Jones strutted into her inaugural press conference as a co-owner of the San Diego Padres, she delivered a masterclass in modern sports executive presence. Flanked by her billionaire husband, Jose Feliciano, the former recording artist turned high-octane entrepreneur, setting the internet ablaze with a vibrant, unvarnished forecast of championship and pure entertainment.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
When Kwanza Jones strutted into her inaugural press conference as a co-owner of the San Diego Padres, she delivered a masterclass in modern sports executive presence. Flanked by her billionaire husband, Jose Feliciano, the former recording artist turned high-octane entrepreneur, setting the internet ablaze with a vibrant, unvarnished forecast of championship and pure entertainment.
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