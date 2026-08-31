Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The Reverend Moon’s wife called herself the ‘true mother,’ but the Moonies’ church has lost funding since being declared illegal in Japan.
Published:
Updated:
The religious movement famed as the “Moonies” has suffered another setback with the sentencing of the widow of the founder of the Unification Church, the Reverend Moon Sun-myung, to two years in prison for bribing the wife of South Korea’s disgraced former president, Yoon Suk-yeol.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The religious movement famed as the “Moonies” has suffered another setback with the sentencing of the widow of the founder of the Unification Church, the Reverend Moon Sun-myung, to two years in prison for bribing the wife of South Korea’s disgraced former president, Yoon Suk-yeol.
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