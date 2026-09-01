Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The five-car Beast X hides Chevrolet hardware beneath a carbon-fiber body and pairs a twin-turbocharged V-8 with all-wheel drive.
Rezvani is a slightly strange company. It takes existing platforms and makes its own models out of them. But that can mean making yet another Porsche restomod, a giant armor-plated tank-like SUV, or an aggressively styled supercar.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Rezvani is a slightly strange company. It takes existing platforms and makes its own models out of them. But that can mean making yet another Porsche restomod, a giant armor-plated tank-like SUV, or an aggressively styled supercar.
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