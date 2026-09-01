Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The Iranian president’s offer comes as Trump seeks to tighten the economic screws.
Published:
Updated:
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran is ready to “immediately” re-enter the memorandum of understanding with the U.S. signed in June if Washington chooses to do so.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Tehran is ready to “immediately” re-enter the memorandum of understanding with the U.S. signed in June if Washington chooses to do so.
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