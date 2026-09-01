Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Miller’s Republican former father-in-law, Senator Bernie Moreno, says the congressman should resign.
Speaker Mike Johnson is not giving up on Congressman Max Miller, a Republican lawmaker from Ohio accused of abuse by his former wife. Mr. Johnson told reporters Monday that he supports Mr. Miller’s re-election campaign even though the congressman’s Republican former father-in-law, a U.S. senator, has called on Mr. Miller to resign.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Speaker Mike Johnson is not giving up on Congressman Max Miller, a Republican lawmaker from Ohio accused of abuse by his former wife. Mr. Johnson told reporters Monday that he supports Mr. Miller’s re-election campaign even though the congressman’s Republican former father-in-law, a U.S. senator, has called on Mr. Miller to resign.
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