Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
California would become the first state to impose a ban on the devices.
Published:
Updated:
With Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents expected to soon wear gloves that can deliver electric shocks to people resisting arrest, California is poised to become the first state to ban the use of electroshock gloves.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
With Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents expected to soon wear gloves that can deliver electric shocks to people resisting arrest, California is poised to become the first state to ban the use of electroshock gloves.
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