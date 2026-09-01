Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The ‘very future of our own people’ ought to be subordinated to the ‘opportunity to save the rest of humanity,’ avers Michigan’s attorney general.
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The declaration by Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, that the story of Queen Esther bolsters supporting Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate candidacy is a stunning invocation of the Bible’s celebrated heroine in service of a politician some see as a trafficker in antisemitism.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The declaration by Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, that the story of Queen Esther bolsters supporting Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate candidacy is a stunning invocation of the Bible’s celebrated heroine in service of a politician some see as a trafficker in antisemitism.
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