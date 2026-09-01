Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Challengers to Trump’s expansion of the White House, the Supreme Court concludes, lack for standing to oppose the project in court.
What do Nile crocodiles and Asian elephants have in common with the White House ballroom? They all, to varying degrees, exceed the grasp of the federal judiciary. That’s the upshot of the Supreme Court ruling that challengers of President Trump’s project lack legal standing to sue for an immediate halt to construction. The five to four ruling means that the construction could well be finished before the federal courts complete their deliberations in the dispute.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
What do Nile crocodiles and Asian elephants have in common with the White House ballroom? They all, to varying degrees, exceed the grasp of the federal judiciary. That’s the upshot of the Supreme Court ruling that challengers of President Trump’s project lack legal standing to sue for an immediate halt to construction. The five to four ruling means that the construction could well be finished before the federal courts complete their deliberations in the dispute.
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