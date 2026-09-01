Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The state’s Department of Transportation says that ‘reports of misuse, data privacy concerns, and surveillance schemes merit immediate action.’
Florida is ordering the removal of AI-powered Flock license plate readers, and similar devices, from state roads amid privacy concerns surrounding the collection of the data and potential abuses.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Florida is ordering the removal of AI-powered Flock license plate readers, and similar devices, from state roads amid privacy concerns surrounding the collection of the data and potential abuses.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.