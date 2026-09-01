Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Celeb judges include a passel of the president’s high-profile supporters, including Nicki Minaj, Grant Cardone, and Joe Gebbia.
Five U.S. small businesses are getting ready to pitch themselves — including their products, community services and “how they punch above their weight” — to a celebrity panel of rapper Nicki Minaj, financial influencer Grant Cardone and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia for a chance to win their share of $1 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Five U.S. small businesses are getting ready to pitch themselves — including their products, community services and “how they punch above their weight” — to a celebrity panel of rapper Nicki Minaj, financial influencer Grant Cardone and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia for a chance to win their share of $1 million from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
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