Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The $499.99 CameraJet analyzes 28 images a second, then aims a conical burst of mouth rinse between the teeth.
James Dyson is probably the last great British inventor. Plenty of great engineers innovate in corporate research-and-development departments, solving problems great and small, but vanishingly few companies are led by people who just make creative new products, regardless of category. His company and its boffins have not only reinvented the modern vacuum — and used the same engineering in bladeless fans and hair care — but moved into everything from consumer electronics to high-tech strawberry farming.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
James Dyson is probably the last great British inventor. Plenty of great engineers innovate in corporate research-and-development departments, solving problems great and small, but vanishingly few companies are led by people who just make creative new products, regardless of category. His company and its boffins have not only reinvented the modern vacuum — and used the same engineering in bladeless fans and hair care — but moved into everything from consumer electronics to high-tech strawberry farming.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.