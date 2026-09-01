James Dyson is probably the last great British inventor. Plenty of great engineers innovate in corporate research-and-development departments, solving problems great and small, but vanishingly few companies are led by people who just make creative new products, regardless of category. His company and its boffins have not only reinvented the modern vacuum — and used the same engineering in bladeless fans and hair care — but moved into everything from consumer electronics to high-tech strawberry farming.