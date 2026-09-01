Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
One attendee at the closed-door gathering says the vice president should denounce the Fox News host-turned-podcaster.
Published:
Updated:
Vice President JD Vance, as he considers whether to seek the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, is looking to shore up his bases with key GOP constituencies, including ardently pro-Israel Republicans. During a meeting with leaders of the Republican Jewish Coalition, however, Mr. Vance left some attendees concerned after declining to denounce commentator Tucker Carlson.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
Vice President JD Vance, as he considers whether to seek the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, is looking to shore up his bases with key GOP constituencies, including ardently pro-Israel Republicans. During a meeting with leaders of the Republican Jewish Coalition, however, Mr. Vance left some attendees concerned after declining to denounce commentator Tucker Carlson.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.