Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
A prosecutor in her office gives a shocking statement.
It’s hard to imagine an ethical violation as clear as that alleged against a deputy of New York state’s attorney general, Letitia James, in their campaign against President Trump. One of her prosecutors. Daniel Wiesenfeld, alleges, per the Albany Times Union, that an aide “specifically directed him to target ‘Trump himself, Truth Social’” and a Hewlett-Packard merger “without having a credible reason for targeting the organizations and individuals.”
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
It’s hard to imagine an ethical violation as clear as that alleged against a deputy of New York state’s attorney general, Letitia James, in their campaign against President Trump. One of her prosecutors. Daniel Wiesenfeld, alleges, per the Albany Times Union, that an aide “specifically directed him to target ‘Trump himself, Truth Social’” and a Hewlett-Packard merger “without having a credible reason for targeting the organizations and individuals.”
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