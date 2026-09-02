Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The honorary chairman role given to the president sparks boycott calls as American and international teams make their captain’s picks.
Published:
Updated:
The Presidents Cup Selection Special — the televised announcement of the captain’s picks for the United States and international teams that will compete in the upcoming 2026 President’s Cup at Medinah Country Club — was supposed to provide the headline of the day.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The Presidents Cup Selection Special — the televised announcement of the captain’s picks for the United States and international teams that will compete in the upcoming 2026 President’s Cup at Medinah Country Club — was supposed to provide the headline of the day.
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