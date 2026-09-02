Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The chief justice has for years taken the lead in discerning the prerogatives granted to the president by the Constitution.
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ATHENS — Chief Justice Roberts’s agreement with the Supreme Court’s liberals in dissenting on the construction of President Trump’s White House ballroom is a stunning moment for a jurist who usually sits at the van of his court’s majority.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
ATHENS — Chief Justice Roberts’s agreement with the Supreme Court’s liberals in dissenting on the construction of President Trump’s White House ballroom is a stunning moment for a jurist who usually sits at the van of his court’s majority.
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