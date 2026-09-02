Dakota Fanning Shines in the Tepid ‘The Sun Never Sets’
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Congressman Chuck Edwards says his friendships with female staffers are not evidence of sexual harassment.
Published:
Updated:
The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to censure Congressman Chuck Edwards following publication of a House Ethics Committee report that accused the North Carolina Republican of breaking the chamber’s rules around sexual harassment. Mr. Edwards has admitted to gifting numerous items to young female staffers, writing a poem for one young woman, and taking women on trips that did not entirely cover official government business.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By HOLLIE McKAY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By BENNY AVNI|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By MARIO NAVES|
The House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to censure Congressman Chuck Edwards following publication of a House Ethics Committee report that accused the North Carolina Republican of breaking the chamber’s rules around sexual harassment. Mr. Edwards has admitted to gifting numerous items to young female staffers, writing a poem for one young woman, and taking women on trips that did not entirely cover official government business.
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