George Sand’s Life in Full Leaves Her Literary Art Buried
By CARL ROLLYSON|
Congressman Chuck Edwards acknowledges that he may have crossed lines with the staffers, though he denies sexually harassing them or creating a hostile work environment.
Published:
Updated:
A Republican congressman is being accused by his colleagues in the House Ethics Committee of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by crossing boundaries with two young female staffers.
By CARL ROLLYSON|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By BENNY AVNI|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
A Republican congressman is being accused by his colleagues in the House Ethics Committee of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment by crossing boundaries with two young female staffers.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.