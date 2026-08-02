America Risks Falling Behind Communist China in the AI Development Race 

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Falling behind in AI could threaten our national security, weaken our economy, and leave us vulnerable to adversaries.
Artificial intelligence is likely to impact humanity every bit as much as widespread electrification or the introduction of the internet. That raises the stakes for America in the global race to master this new technology.
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