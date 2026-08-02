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America Risks Falling Behind Communist China in the AI Development Race 

Falling behind in AI could threaten our national security, weaken our economy, and leave us vulnerable to adversaries.

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President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony for the World AI Conference at Shanghai, July 17, 2026.
President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony for the World AI Conference at Shanghai, July 17, 2026. AP/Ng Han Guan, pool
NEWT GINGRICH
NEWT GINGRICH