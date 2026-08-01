Grain Ships Burning in Black Sea May Foreshadow Hunger in Global South

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
Americans overlook uncontrolled naval warfare that now paralyzes ‘the Persian Gulf of grain.’
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Americans, distracted by the Strait of Hormuz, overlook uncontrolled naval warfare that now paralyzes shipping through the Black Sea, “the Persian Gulf of grain.” Rivers of grain flow from the black earth belt of Russia and Ukraine. They keep food prices low for North African populations unable to feed themselves.
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