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The New York Sun
Foreign

Grain Ships Burning in Black Sea May Foreshadow Hunger in Global South

Americans overlook uncontrolled naval warfare that now paralyzes ‘the Persian Gulf of grain.’

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Smoke rises from the grain carrier Golden Leo after a Russian missile strike in the Black Sea close to Odesa, Ukraine, on July 19, 2026.
Smoke rises from the grain carrier Golden Leo after a Russian missile strike in the Black Sea close to Odesa, Ukraine, on July 19, 2026. Michael Shtekel/AP
JAMES BROOKE
JAMES BROOKE

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