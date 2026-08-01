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The New York Sun
Economy

Democrats Fume as Oil Companies’ Profits Surge Amid the War in Iran

The companies attribute the windfall to good management but Democrats accuse them of gouging consumers with $4-a-gallon gas blamed on the war.

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A truck enters the Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant at Baytown, Texas, on April 29, 2026.
A truck enters the Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant at Baytown, Texas, on April 29, 2026. Ashley Landis/AP
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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