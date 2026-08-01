Democrats Fume as Oil Companies’ Profits Surge Amid the War in Iran

Fauci’s Refusal To Answer Questions Matches Hubris of America’s Botched Covid Response
By JOSH HAMMER|
The companies attribute the windfall to good management but Democrats accuse them of gouging consumers with $4-a-gallon gas blamed on the war.
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Democratic lawmakers are calling for accountability after some of the world’s largest oil companies reported surging second-quarter profits Friday, at a time when consumers are contending with $4-a-gallon gas at the pump.
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