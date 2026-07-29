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The New York Sun
Foreign

UEFA Weighs World Cup Boycott Over Infantino’s $20 Billion Private Equity Push Funded by Joshua Kushner

Global fury erupts after secret Kushner-backed privatization scheme is revealed.

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President Trump and FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, hold the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy on July 19, 2026.
President Trump and FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, hold the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy on July 19, 2026. Dan Mullan/Getty Images
GEORGE WILLIS
GEORGE WILLIS

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